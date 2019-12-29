St. Agnes Academy annual Advent Show Dec 29, 2019 2 hrs ago Share Facebook Twitter Email 1 of 2 Photo courtesy of St Agnes Academy Photo courtesy of St Agnes Academy Share Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Share Facebook Twitter Email Print Save St. Agnes Academy held its annual Advent Show, performed by the Middle School students. In the show, the students sang Christmas carols and recounted the Nativity story. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Share Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Tags St Agnes Key Biscayne St Agnes Academy Key Biscayne Advent Show St Agnes Popular Stories Panamanian love story with a KB ending Top 8 things to do with the Kids this weekend Island New Year’s Eve and Day celebrations 2020 Toyota Yaris: It's covered a lot of ground in its short life; happily, it covers ground athletically Could the entry block be on its way to development? Things to do Latest e-Edition Islander News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Must Reads Tom Oates: Grading Green Bay Packers' performance in 23-20 win over Detroit Lions Hub Arkush: Are Bears any closer to their goal than they were when Matt Nagy arrived? Nagy on Bears' disappointing year: 'If you don't learn from it, then shame on you' Three and Out: Breaking down Bears' season-ending 21-19 win over Vikings Bears lose Pro Bowl special-teamer Patterson to concussion, ascending WR2 Miller to shoulder injury