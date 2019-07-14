It wasn’t exactly time travel but on Friday July 5th a group of long term current, and former island residents, gathered for a reunion at the Key Biscayne Beach Club where many of the 180 participants felt transported back in time.

Debbie Sharp who moved from the island in 1970 and now lives in Sacramento, California heard about the event on Key Rat Chat, the Facebook page for former residents.

“I signed-up months ago and have been looking forward to seeing old friends. It has been a magical evening but its fortunate the organizers provided name tags. It can be difficult to recognize some people,” said Sharp.

When asked why he attended the event Chris Martin said “Living on the Key back then was a different way of life. Total freedom---with the ocean as your backyard.”

Close to midnight, organizer Mark Spradley, whose family were residents from 1953-1975, was basking in the after-glow of a successful event.

When asked when the next reunion would be held he said: “It’s time to pass the torch to a younger generation. I can share my playbook but now it’s someone else’s turn.”

For Michele Adams, “It was a chance to re-tell old stories and recount our history.

“It’s pretty special growing up on a tropical island. Everybody knew everyone. We were a big family. We still are.”