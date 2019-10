Islander News in Tuscany

Key Biscayners recently traveled to Italy and took time to pose with the Islander News while in Tuscany, Italy, for the Giro d’Italia. (L to R) Carlos Mandiola, Gary Gross, Stuart Ames, Sandi Ames, Elaine Gross, Joan McCaughan.

The Giro d’Italia is an annual long-distance race for professional cyclists first held in 1909 and taking place primarily on the roads of Italy over a period of about three weeks.