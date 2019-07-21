Where in the World is Allene Nicholson?

Thank you to iconic Key Biscayner Allene Nicholson for taking Islander News along on her latest adventure to Lake Tahoe!

The largest fresh water lake in the Sierra Nevada Mountains is nestled in between California and Nevada.

It is said to be the second deepest lake in the United States with a depth of 1,645 feet (501 meters), after Crater Lake in Oregon.

Emerald Bay State Park, Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park, Sand Harbor Beach, Spooner Lake, the Tahoe Rim Trail, and ski resort vacationing are some of the area’s main attractions where gaming is also legal.