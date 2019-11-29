Where in the World. Islander in Sweden Sam Schrage 9 hrs ago Share Facebook Twitter Email Sam Schrager Share Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Share Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Traveling with the Islander Terry Gellin and Sam Schrager as reindeer in Jukkasjärvi, Sweden. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Share Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Tags Jukkasjärvi Sam Schrager Terry Gellin Sweden Key Biscayne Where In The World Where In The World Islander News Popular Stories Mayor Mike Davey’s State of the Village invite and message Everglades Foundation chairman calls for more direct action on water quality crisis Miami Boat Show seeks long term deal How to Get the Best Victoria’s Secret Black Friday 2019 Deals Key Biscayne Piano Festival kicks off second season with Italian maestro. Things to do Latest e-Edition Islander News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Must Reads Packers' JK Scott works to get his mojo back after tinkering leads to inconsistency Bears HC Nagy: 'I know Miller can be more detailed — and he will' Bears' goal is to have Pro Bowler Akiem Hicks back practicing when first eligible Sunday 1950 Buick Roadmaster convertible: Diamond in the rough? You decide. What a catch: Bears undrafted rookie TE convert Horsted's story keeps getting better