Key Biscayne, like other areas of Miami, offers excellent property options for those who love sailing or life by the sea. On this page we consult with local Realtors who offer their vision of the local market and the opportunities it presents for buyers and investors.

Having sailed numerous times on beautiful Biscayne Bay, I recognize what a paradise the bay is for boat lovers. Key Biscayne is considered one of the best places to live in Florida, making it a perfect place to invest in real estate. I am very familiar with the local real estate market and take pride in providing personalized support to each of my clients.

Beatriz (Bea) Rocha is a broker associate affiliated with Coldwell Banker at the Key Biscayne-Brickell offices. She holds the CIPS (Certified International Professional Specialist), the Green Certification, and is a member of The Luxury Institute.

BEATRIZ ROCHA – COLDWELL BANKER - 786.970.8312

The biggest satisfaction of working in the real estate industry is meeting new people, listening to their needs and interests, and helping them in the decision process as pleasantly as possible.

I like to help my clients in a responsible and familiar way, to make them feel comfortable. What I value most in my work is to maintain good principles and ethics.

The markets that work the most are Key Biscayne, Brickell and Coconut Grove. I have lived on this island for 30 years and I can advise you on making a good investment decision.

SANDRA BORGONONO – BHHS EWM Realty- 786.486.0610

In South Florida, Ginette has seen it all and sold it all - condos, single-family residences, commercial sales and new developments of all kinds. She can handle any variety of real estate transactions and is dedicated to her clients meeting all the deadlines and requirements that come with each unique deal. Ginette is also your luxury sales specialist! She expands your market, easily working with foreign investors by conversing with them in their native language. Ginette is fluent in English, Spanish, French, and Portuguese.

GINETTE OROZCO – COLDWELL BANKER - 305.218.7747

Living in Key Biscayne is like living in “paradise,” the perfect place to live as a family while children grow up. It is a small island of approximately 13,200 inhabitants, where you can enjoy a quiet environment, away from the city life, but at the same time very close to it.

The lifestyle is privileged. The proximity of supermarkets, shopping centers, restaurants, banks and schools make life on the island wonderful. The outdoor activities are endless. The proximity to the beach and parks, community center, churches, clubs and other places of interest, make it easier for residents of all ages to enjoy their daily activities.

The sports activities are endless, allowing residents to participate without any limitation. Living, working and having fun on the island are common characteristics for island inhabitants, and the climate only makes this lifestyle more spectacular. There are few places like Key Biscayne in the world, which is why living here is a privilege.

Investing in Key Biscayne offers the opportunity to live a quiet life in a perfect place. It allows you to enjoy family friendly activities for people of all ages, and at the same time it allows you to see your real estate investment grow by virtue of the exclusivity of the place.

LIBSEN RODRIGUEZ GABALDON – KASTLE KEY GROUP - BHHS EWM Realty - 305.767.6506

At different stages in life, each of us faces a series of opportunities. Sometimes, these opportunities are easier to see. Becoming a real estate agent has been an exciting move after working in the financial, marketing and consulting industries.

I love my work, and enjoy the fantastic people I meet every day, many of whom become my neighbors and friends. I recognize and value the trust my clients place in me and I strive every day to exceed their expectations.

Miami is the place to visit and buy real estate. It is the main market for international buyers and is expected to surpass other U.S. markets. My service areas are Key Biscayne, Downtown, Brickell, Midtown, Edgewater, Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, Miami Beach, Surfside, Aventura.

Outside real estate, I am an architect with a master’s degree in business administration, passionate about photography and travel, a community volunteer, and a certified diver. I moved to Miami from Caracas in 2011, living in Key Biscayne since then.

I love my career. Helping my customers buy their home, or helping them sell, gives me great satisfaction. I like meeting people from everywhere; each person has provided me with a learning experience. Throughout the years most of my clients have become my good friends.

Real Estate is a very challenging career, since you have to keep informed not only about the dynamic market, but also with ever changing technology and laws.

Since our arrival from Venezuela, where my career “Mi Casa International,” real estate has been my passion. First with ”Iriondo Ecker,” which later became “Tarafa Iriondo,” which was eventually bought by Fortune International. In 1990 Mabel Betancourt, friend and Realtor, convinced me to move to Coldwell Banker. Since then this brokerage firm has provided me with the best opportunities to forward my career.

Key Biscayne has been my home for over 30 years and I consider it the best place to live in Florida. The feeling of security and belonging to a small community is unparalleled. Close to the ocean, a family-oriented community, only minutes from MIA and downtown Miami, is unique. Downtown Miami, Brickell Coral Gables and Miami Beach are areas I also service.

I have always been very involved and supported many community activities: Board Member of the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce, Organizer of the American Cancer Society”Relay for Life Key Biscayne,” Board member of Miami Bridge, ”Liga Contra el Cancer” (League Against Cancer volunteer), and Families in Paradise. I have always believed in giving back to my community.

BETTY PORTUONDO – COLDWELL BANKER - 305.469.7147

My experience in real estate started in childhood, since my mother has her own real estate company in Buenos Aires. After graduating in Business Economics, I worked in real estate in Argentina for five years. I arrived in Miami 10 years ago, and since then I have dedicated full time to real estate. After being a Realtor in other companies, in 2016 I got my Brokers license and created my own company, Urdapilleta Real Estate. With offices in Key Biscayne, I specialize in foreigners looking to invest in Miami, as well as local buyers or investors looking for a trustworthy, efficient person who cares about the customer.

The best part of dedicating myself to this business is to feel that customers are satisfied and grateful.

I specialize in Key Biscayne, Brickell, Miami Beach, in short, the premium areas of Miami.

Miami is growing by leaps and bounds. Today it is the capital of Latin America. In Miami you have good weather, a unique lifestyle, excellent beaches, and for Latinos ease in the language. Migration to Florida advances from all parts of the world, and within the United States for tax benefits. Miami is positioned as one of the best destinations for investment and as a destination to live. Prices had a correction in 2015 and it is still a good time to invest in Miami.

DOLORES URDAPILLETA – URDAPILLETA REAL ESTATE - 305.790.9946