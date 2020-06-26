Horse race fans will be able to attend the 2020 Kentucky Derby “under strict guidelines,” officials said on Thursday.

According to a USA Today article Thursday, the annual horse race, which is usually the first leg of the Triple Crown, had been rescheduled from its May date due to the coronavirus pandemic, and is now due to take place on Sept. 5 at Churchill Downs.

The new plan to ensure the safety of the spectators and the organizers of the event was put into place with guidance from Kentucky’s “Healthy at Work” plan and the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness.

Safety measures include reduced venue capacity and limited access throughout the park to facilitate social distancing and spectators at the Derby will also be asked to wear masks while inside Churchill Downs.