DeSantis Signs Bill Allowing Florida's College Athletes to be paid For Names, Likenesses

Friday, Florida Governor signed legislation, which allows college athletes to make money off their name, image and likeness. The law takes effect July 1, 2021. This is earlier than similar legislation introduced into law in California and Colorado. “I really think it is Florida leading the way on this,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis said “Why should college musicians be able to make money from their own YouTube channel while a college athlete cannot do something similar,” calling it “a matter of fairness.”

The law does not allow players to be paid directly for their performances. It does, however, allow athletes to be compensated by third parties in other ways, such as through endorsements and sponsored social media posts.

The NCAA has long resisted changes to its model, which prohibits players from making money off their names while they’re playing for member schools.

Florida’s Board of Governors, the governing body for the state university system, and State Board of Education must now decide some regulatory details.

The athletes would remained classified as amateurs since they will not be receiving pay from their school or the NCAA.