Self-defense academy takes holistic approach to training students

Empower yourself.

That’s the mission statement for Key Biscayne’s Academy of Martial Arts, RDCA MMA, which teaches kids life lessons that go far beyond punching and kicking.

The self-defense school was founded by revered island resident and 10th degree black belt Robert Duzoglou, who runs the family business with his daughter, Morgan, and son, Derek. The trio has long focused on finding ways to bring out the best in young people.

Sensei Morgan, a 5th degree black belt and certified life coach, described the school’s unique and comprehensive approach to mental and physical improvement, RDCA (Robert Duzoglou Combative Arts).

“RDCA is the vehicle that we use for our life coaching program,” Morgan explained. “We do martial arts and scenario-based training, which is extremely important nowadays. We teach traditional style like jujitsu (and) weapons training. But our main focus is building the kids really strong from the inside out.

“We constantly talk about morals and values and life lessons they will carry with them for life.”

The style of self-defense used by the school was created by Robert Duzoglou. It is an accredited style of martial arts that combines many different styles of self-defense, and it helped Duzoglou earn entrance into the Florida Martial Arts Hall of Fame.

“The program that we have was developed by myself and my father through years of experience and schooling,” said Morgan. “I want to teach not only the kids but the people who watch class so when they leave they have a new tool that will help guide their lives in a positive direction.”

Next month (Feb. 19-22), the school will hold its annual black belt test. Nineteen candidates will attempt to reach their martial arts goal in a physically and mentally challenging weekend. The event is open to the public.

Jose Andres Ortega, a young black belt candidate, has trained for this moment for more than five years. “RDCA has been showing me the art of self-defense,” said the proud martial artist. “The Duzoglou family has shown me respect, encouragement and kindness.

“RDCA has been more than just an after school activity. It’s a home where everyone is welcome, nurtured and empowered to be gentle with others.”

Students testing for their RDCA MMA belts are graded by their parents and teachers.

Maria Xaviera Ordas, Jose’s mother, is grateful for the things the school has taught her children.

“RDCA has become part of our family and a re-enforcement of the values and principles that define us,” she said. “We are deeply grateful for ... learning from Sensei Derek, Sensei Morgan and Sensei Robert about what constitutes a deeply grounded human being.”

On Feb. 24-25, following up on the black belt test, the school will hold a color belt test for students, to which the public is also invited.

“This industry for the betterment of everyone, especially children,” said Morgan, noting that the school teaches many different disciplines. “When the children are the main focus beautiful thing happens.”

The school accepts students as young as age 4, and offers 15 youth classes per week. “We offer seminars, weapons training classes, birthday parties, student leadership and academic achievement programs,” Morgan said.

RDCA provides a holistic approach to training, said Morgan:

“Anybody can get in shape, which is wonderful. But we give you tools that will help you with school or your job and other areas of life. We teach respect, which in today’s society is something that needs to be taught.”