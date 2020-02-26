Softball clinics prepare KB girls for a season of competition and fun

While pitchers and catchers reported to major league camp last week and Grapefruit League games have started throughout the State, the girls of summer gathered on Key Biscayne to kick-off their own field of dreams with a clinic designed to spark interest in their sport.

The girls softball clinic was a major league hit, as dozens of aspiring athletes proved they were in a league of their own gathering at the Key Biscayne K-8 Center School field to learn the nuances of hitting, pitching, catching, baserunning and more.

Taught by the Barry University coaching staff and KB Coach Manny Garcia, the event was a big success.

Lucia Rodenberg, an 11-year-old 6th grader at MAST Academy, was one of the girls who fielded grounders at the clinic. She said the event was informative and fun.

“It was really fun because you got to meet new girls and old girls you knew from last year,” Rodenberg said. “And then the coaches from Barry University taught us stuff they would teach they’re older girls, so it was really nice.”

The athletic preteen said the instruction at the clinic was comprehensive. “They had us working on form, like how to catch properly and how to bunt, and we hit a little bit.”

Rodenberg, whose older sister Anna, 14, plays on the senior KB softball team, said this is her third year in the program and she plans to continue.

“It’s a lot of fun and you build relationships with girls on the Key and build relations with the coaches. The games are pretty fun and it’s a fun time with new girls, and softball is a really fun sport.

Shortly after the clinic concluded, Garcia talked about the event and why he feels it’s so important.

“Our idea is just trying to build girls softball on the Key,” he said. “So many girls play co-ed, but really after age nine for them softball is a natural transition. We want to continue trying to create interest and build the program, like volleyball and basketball does.”

The softball program started five years ago and has been growing and gaining popularity since, according to Garcia. He said the plan is to field two teams in March -- one team for girls ages 9-11 and a senior team of girls ages 12-14. The senior team will likely travel off Key Biscayne to compete with girls their age.

Garcia, who has two daughters on the team, talked about some of the challenges the program has faced.

“It’s hard because we’re on an island where soccer is a big deal, and we don’t have much land for multiple fields,” he said. “In the past we’ve been forced to travel outside of Key Biscayne because we didn’t have enough interest.”

The clinics are a way to get more girls involved in the sport and create a local league.

The softball program couldn’t survive without the support of the all-volunteer coaching staff, Garcia said.

Rodenberg’s father Erick is one of those volunteers.

“He coaches for both teams. He goes to all the games. He’s usually the third base coach and he does it all for free just to help out,” said his proud daughter.

Garcia said he welcomes all the parental participation he can get.

Garcia said he welcomes all the parental participation he can get. Mike Davey, Key Biscayne’s mayor, was also at the clinic supporting his daughter Mia.

As the season prepares to kick off March 13, there will be at least once more clinic held to spark more interest. “We want to create as much buzz and interest as possible,” Garcia said.

Meanwhile, Rodenberg and her softball cohorts are looking forward to when the games begin.

“I’m super excited, because I haven’t played since last year,” she said. and it’ll be good to get back into softball season.

Batter-up.

For more information, check out the Key Biscayne Girls Softball Facebook page.