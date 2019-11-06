kbsportsreport

Girls participation in local sports programs grows, providing lifelong benefits

Running, jumping, kicking and more, girls are getting into the sports action on Key Biscayne like never before.

It’s a trend that is in-step with the national statistics that have seen a steady growth in female sports participation since Congress passed the Title IX Act in 1972, which states that no person shall on the basis of sex be excluded from participating in or denied the benefits of sports.

In a recent council meeting, the chair of the Key Biscayne Athletics Advisory Board, Glen Waldman, noted that sports like basketball have seen a dramatic increase in female participation, and volleyball maintains a waiting list to play.

It’s a strategic sign of the times, according to Community Center Department Director Todd Hofferberth, who said local girls playing sports is at an all-time high.

“I think it’s a result of a concerted effort by the village, the Athletics Advisory and different groups that run the sports,” Hofferberth explained. “We’re seeing terrific success with girls participating in co-ed sports. And in our field hockey and volleyball programs, where its girls only, they are doing extremely well.”

Florencia Maner, the field hockey director, is one of the people responsible for making more sports opportunities available to girls.

“I started with the program 10 years ago,” said Manero, who grew-up playing field hockey. “The reason ... is because there weren’t many programs for girls at that time. But now I think we have more girls playing sports because have more alternatives.”

The program’s success gives the director a sense of satisfaction, knowing that the benefits girls receive go far beyond the games.

“I’m giving back to the sport what the sport gave me,” she said. “They are part of a team and it gives you a lot of tools for life. They make friends and they acquire a lifestyle that can help them when they leave and go to college, and maybe even play in college.

“Participating in a sport is a good thing for anybody,” Manero added. “It’s good for your health, your mental self, and it’s a space were you feel contained like having a family away from your family.

The field hockey program has grown steadily since its inception.

