Key Biscane’s reputation as a tennis mecca moves center stage as cooler temps hit the rest of the country

As people around the country prepare for a winter of shoveling snow and hibernating in their homes, it’s time for tennis on Key Biscayne. Players of all kinds are getting in on the action, taking advantage of venues and competition the island has to offer.

While the Crandon Park Tennis Center made a global name for the sport on Key Biscayne as the venue for the famed Miami Open, villagers enjoy racquet play at island locations that provide a sense of community and friendly competition.

From the Key Biscayne Tennis Association to the Cliff Drysdale Tennis Club at the Ritz Carlton Key Biscayne, to tennis courts at condos all over the key, players of all levels serve and volley amid the beauty of the island.

KBTA Vice President Jon Garito has played tennis literally around the world, from his days in New York to picking up racquets on the hallowed grounds of Wimbledon to the clay courts of France. Garito said Key Biscayne is special.

“I just recently got back from playing in Messina, Sicily on red courts there and I’ve played in France in Monte Carlo and lots of places,” he said.

“The thing I enjoy here is how beautiful it is. The beauty is amazing. We have the most incredible foliage, with at least six different colors everywhere you turn, with the backdrop of the palm trees.

“Secondly, the people that are here are so diverse,” Garito continued. “The people here make it so enjoyable, and they are all different levels from different cultures, different states and countries. That makes it a mecca for people who like tennis.”

More than 100 women from the South Florida and USTA women’s leagues play all their matches at KBTA from 9 a.m. to noon on Monday through Friday. KBTA is currently hosting the annual fall Island tennis tournament, where more than 400 players are competing for supremacy.

In addition to local amateurs, Garito said the best players in the world also enjoy spending time at the island club.

“It’s just fun to watch,” he said. “Occasionally we get pro players who come here to practice. We get many of the ATP players when they are spending time in Miami they sometimes come here to work out.”

Meanwhile, The Big Brother Big Sisters Tennis Tournament kicks-off December 6 at KTBA, followed by two big events to start the new year.

Starting January 6, the Miami-Dade Parks and Recreation Department is bringing more than 200 kids to the key for the Miami Inner City Kids Day event, allowing kids to experience both tennis and the key and tennis at the same time.

And on January 11, Pablo Arraya will host the Coldwell Banker “Oreo Tennis Tournament” that pays tribute to Aurelio (Oreo) Portuondo, a former pro who taught at KBTA and died of cancer in 2018. The charitable event raises money for tennis scholarships for kids who don’t otherwise have the means to attend the Arraya Tennis Academy.