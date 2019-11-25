Two Key Biscayne field hockey players look forward to representing the United States in U16 competition

It’s a field hockey first for Key Biscayne and two players whose efforts are being recognized on a national stage.

Nicolas Diaz and Luca Civetta made history by becoming the first two athletes from the Key Biscayne Field Hockey program Boys U16 team selected to play for the USA Junior National Team. They are immediately poised to take their talents to Moorpark, Calif. on Nov. 24-28 to compete against a team from Canada.

It’s been a whirlwind couple of weeks for the teenage villagers.

Diaz, a MAST Academy 8th grader, was thrilled when he learned of his selection.

“I was pretty excited and really hyped-up,” he said. “It was my dream to play with them and I practice my whole life to play on a national level.”

Representing the country on the junior national team is a thrill, but both boys said they are also extremely proud to be representing Key Biscayne.

“Honestly, it’s crazy because we’re (some) of the youngest, and it feels pretty good to do something important,” the 14-year-old striker said.

Civetta, also 14, is equally excited about representing making US. The MAST Academy ninth-grader had an interesting reaction to the honor.

“It was actually pretty funny,” he said, recounting how he learned the news. “I was sleeping and my mom told me and I forgot. They called me back in the morning. I got pretty excited.”

Diaz learned the game by hanging out with his mom, Florencia Manero, one of the directors of the Key Biscayne program.

“I started when I was about three,” Diaz said. “I’d stay with my mom who owned the club at that time and I grew up watching the sport and kept on playing ever since.”

Despite being an exceptional field hockey player, the young villager said he’s a pretty typical teen in other areas.

“I’m like any other kid on The Key with a talent I guess,” Diaz said while listing his interests. “I do swimming and cross country, and I like being on the ocean and being in the wild. I like science because it’s pretty interesting, and I’m not bad at it. I also play video games and hop on with my friends…. So I’m normal, yeah.”

Civetta, who’s favorite school subject is science, plays both mid-mid and mid-right positions in field hockey. He’s happy he and his schoolmate both made the Junior National team.

“It feels really comfortable because ... I won’t be by myself or bored,” he said referring to having Diaz by his side. “I’ll have someone to talk to and it will be really fun.”

As the big moment approaches, Civetta can’t help but daydream about the experience. “I think it’s gonna be fun putting on the jersey ... for the first time. It will be exciting and maybe a little bit nervous also.”