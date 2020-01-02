After 10 years, Tri4Kidz continues to build the physical and philanthropic spirit of participants

The 10-year anniversary of the Tri4kidz program that has introduced dozens of Key Biscayne kids to the world of endurance sports is marked by a celebration of dedication and determination.

Guided by their indomitable leader, Lilli Montes, Tri4Kidz teaches its youthful participants to embrace the rigors of triathlons -- motivating Key Rats to run, ride and bike their way to competitions throughout Florida and the US.

The competitive triathlete herself, Montes is passionate about a sport that requires kids to be both mentally and physically tough.

“I love my work,” the Columbian native said, talking about training kids. “For the little ones, it’s more important than the teenagers. They train so hard and they love it. They give everything. They do all the things you tell them.”

Established in 2009, Tri4Kidz provides multi-sport training for ages 6-17 and is the first USTA-sanctioned triathlon club in South Florida.

Montes, a former swimmer for the Columbia National Team, came to the US in 2008 and quickly decided that helping people participate in her passion would be the best way to spend her time.

“I love working with kids and nobody was doing it here,” she said. “Nobody was paying too much attention to the kids, helping them set goals and learn to do things the right way. So I decide to start.”

There are four age groups for Tri4Kiz, each with their own distance combinations:

7-8-year-olds: 50 meter swim/ 2K bike/ 1K run

9-10 year-olds: 100 meter swim/ 3-5K bike/ 1K run

11-12 year-olds: 200M swim/ 5-7M bike and 1.5-2K run

13-15-year-olds: 200-3.75M swim/ 8-20K bike/ 2.2-5K run (they accept kids up to age 17)

Soledad Parada, whose three of her kids -- Florencia, Dante and Emilia --have participated in the program, has seen the benefits for her children and family first-hand.

“It’s a family activity, so we love it,” she said. “And the team is amazing. All the families are amazing. We are very close, and we have a spirit. That’s really special for my kids.”

In addition to bringing kids to competitions in Sebring or as far away as Ohio, Tri4Kidz is also involved with conducting swim-a-thons to raise money for philanthropic causes, such as improving conditions at the J.M. de los Rios Hospital in Venezuela.

Florida has more Venezuelan-born residents than any other place in the US. Census data shows 2.36 percent of Key Biscayne residents were born in Venezuela. The strife underway in the country has had a debilitating impact on state-run health clinics, so Montes decided to focus their fundraising attention there.

“We’re helping a hospital for kids, so it’s nice,” Montes said in a 2017 Islander News article. “We like to help other people and it’s good for my kids. We have everything here, and they have the consciousness to help other people. We thought it was a good cause.”

For more information on Tri4Kids, contact Lilli Montes at lilimont@hotmail.com or by visiting them online here.