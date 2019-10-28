kbsportsreport

KEY BISCAYNE SPORTS REPORT

Sports and Key Biscayne go together like Florida and sunshine, and the Islander News is ready to shine a light on all-things athletic, from the games our play to the personalities and accomplishments that make competition on The Key interesting and exciting.

Our coverage, which we will present every week, will be where you’ll find information about the local sports leagues that serve as havens for kids and adults alike.

We’ll have results, for sure, but also present stories about sports topics that matter -- like why soccer reigns supreme on the island, exploring why kids being turned away from sports leagues, and looking into why baseball, America’s past-time, seems to be striking out on the island.

Key Biscayne has a reputation as a physically active community. It is home to renowned tennis academies that attract professionals to amateurs alike. It is a village known as a training oasis for endurance athletes of all-kinds, whether it’s running, biking or swimming. It has a reputation for positive participation in sports at all ages.

In Key Biscayne, physical activity is a way of life.

For many, The Key Biscayne Community Center is sports central, offering a one-stop-shop for those looking to join a variety of leagues that run year-round. Some of the leagues available include: flag football, rugby, field hockey, track and field, girls volleyball, co-ed basketball and more. For more information, visit the KBCC or call: 305-365-8900.

In fact, hoop season is officially here, with the NBA kicking off its season this week. Basketball will soon take center stage at the KBCC as well. League commissioner Jennifer Pema has served as a coach and league commissioner for nearly a decade.

With an energetic personality and an enthusiastic commitment to round-ball, Pema thinks Key Biscayne, kids and basketball are a perfect match.

“I want to make sure we have a developmental league where kids are getting the coaching they need,” Pema said explaining the positives of participation. “I’m very passionate about basketball.”

Registration for the co-ed basketball runs through the end of October. League competition takes place November through March on Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings.

For more information contact Jennifer Pema at JPHoopsLLC@gmail.com or call 305-775-0396.

The Islander News is committed to teaming up with the community to highlight big games, budding stars and exciting action. We would love to hear from you on about the stories you’d like to see.

In fact, we’d love to see and share your photos of game action, too! So send them along, preferably with details about who is in it and what they are doing. Please contact Islander News Sports Reporter Rod Coffee at rodcoffeetime@gmail.com