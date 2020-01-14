Track & Field touted as perfect for development of all young athletes

It’s one of the original sports of the Olympic games, and it’s the latest athletic activity adopted by the Key Biscayne Community Center youth sports program.

Track and Field is comprised of events like sprint to long-distance races, hurdles, long jump, high jump, pole vault, shot put, javelin throw, and more,

It’s the passion of Paul Zuccarini, founder and coach of Key Biscayne Track & Field, as well as a host of dedicated kids putting their physical capabilities to the test.

Ana Urrechaga, is a proud mom with three kids in the Track & Field program. She said the sport has had a positive impact on her children, Sebastian, 12, Cristina, 10 and 7-year-old Lucia.

“They love it,” Urrechaga said, enthusiastically. “I love the program … because my kids are active and energetic, so after school it’s a landing spot for them that’s way better than staying inside and watching TV.”

The program, in its second year, is a year-round activity where kids between the ages of seven and 12 participate, competing in meets and practicing Monday, Wednesday and Friday at KBCS from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Gender equality is a winning aspect of the activity, as well. “As of late, it appears we are getting more girls than boys, as they seem to enjoy the social aspect of the sport,” Zuccarini said.

The well-rounded aspects of Track & Field’s competitions are perfect for kids to improve their overall athleticism, said Zuccarini.

“The children are encouraged to go back and forth to other sports,” the coach said, explaining that Track & Field’s various disciplines provide young athletes “more fun, more improvement, better coordination, fewer injuries, and especially less burnout caused by playing only one sport.”

The program has participation from kids doing everything from rugby, soccer and swimming to those who also play volleyball, baseball and basketball.

Urrechaga noted that her two older children play multiple sports and she sees how helpful track and field has been: “For my older two kids, it’s the second year in the program; for the younger one, it’s her first year and she absolutely loves it,”

“I think it’s good for them,” she continued. “It’s good discipline for them and that’s something that’s very important in life in general.”

Registration for Track & Field is ongoing at the Key Biscayne Community Center

#kbsportsreport