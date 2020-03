In an exciting and competitive two-week tournament from March 3-10, Marta Marin became the new champion of the KBWGA with a combined score of 194. The Net A winner was Charlotte Lofberg, with a Net 134.

And the Net B winner was Jan Krock, with a Net 150. The field event was won by Elyse Sadler, and five ladies shared the birdie-chip-in pot.

The KBWGA ladies play at 8:30 a.m. every Tuesday at Crandon Park. Newcomers are welcome. For further information, please call the pro shop: (305) 361-9129.