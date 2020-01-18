Ladies golf enjoy ‘3 Worst Holes’ tournament

Eighteen Key Biscayne ladies enjoyed a beautiful day on the Crandon Park Golf Course Jan. 7. for the “Throw Out Your 3 Worst Holes” tournament. Winners were Wendy Sullivan (1st) and Diane McGuire (2nd). The low putts winners on a match of cards were Bonnie Backes (1st) and Lisa Livermore (2nd). Wendy Sullivan shot an eagle on the 14th hole, a long par 5, and won the chip-in/birdie pot.

The ladies’' golf group meets at 8:30 a.m. every Tuesday at Crandon Park. Newcomers are welcome. For more information, call the pro shop, (305) 361-9129.