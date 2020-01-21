Growing Laser Class sailing program latest success at KB Yacht Club

“A man is never lost at sea.” ~ Ernest Hemingway

A growing number of kids on Key Biscayne are embarking on the newest nautical experience at the Key Biscayne Yacht Club -- International Laser Class Association sailing.

Laser class sailing is for those who have outgrown other, smaller boat categories. Since the program began last May, KBYC Sailing Director Juan Carlos Romero said there has been an impressive wave of interest.

“It’s going really good,” Romero said. “We started with two sailors from the yacht club. Now are going strong.”

Currently, there are 25 kids in the Laser program, having outgrown the Optimist class boats.

“The Optimist class goes up to 15-years-old and weight limit is less than 100 pounds, so this is the next level,” Romero explained.

The International Laser Class Association began in 1970 and is designed to be sailed single handed in a craft that weighs no more than 130 pounds.

It’s an extremely popular yacht class with more than 215,000 boats worldwide in 120 countries.

Known for its simple rig and sail, Laser Class boats are excellent racing boats. The standard sail is seven meters high and displays a bright red sun-like image on the mast as its class symbol.

Adding a new class of sailing vessels helps ensure kids on the key can continue participating in a sport they enjoy.

“In Laser Class we have kids from 12- to 17-years-old … before they turn 18 and go to college,” said Romero, who was preparing for a trip to the Bahamas, where he also teaches sailing.

The Laser Class program was started at the yacht club in partnership with Maru Urban, who has been an integral part of the program. Romero plans to hire another assistant coach in the spring to help with the growing interest.

The program is primarily for kids on Key Biscayne, but it is open to sailors from outside the area in what Romero describes as a “satellite program.”

“The satellite program allows for kids outside the area to pay a different fee to participate,” the coach said, adding that it has already attracted kids from across the country.

“We’ve had sailors from New York and California and we are doing some training in the Bahamas as well,” said Romero, who has created a dynamic program dedicated to helping kids learn to navigate waters they can enjoy their entire lives.

For more information contact: juan@kbyc.org