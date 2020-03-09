Playoff basketball concluding a successful youth league season

While March Madness prepares to spotlight the college basketball season, kids on the key are excited about their own postseason hoop extravaganza as this year’s KBCC playoffs are now underway.

They will conclude by crowning respective division champions March 11 and 13.

“They love the playoffs and everybody gets a participation medal. They can see their hard work paying off,” said league Commissioner Jennifer Pema. The league has 27 teams with about 250 kids.

The playoff divisions are divided by grade level:

Six boys teams for grades 2-4 play a single elimination game.

Five girls teams for grades 2-4 play double elimination.

Four girls teams for grades 5-7 play double elimination.

Four boys teams for grades 5-6 play double elimination.

Four boys teams for grades 6-8 play double elimination.

An All-Star game caps off the competition on Saturday, March 15, followed by a year-end party at the Beach Club Sunday from 6-9 p.m.

Pema said the season was challenging this year because she has to encourage kids to play basketball simultaneously with other sports.

“There are always hiccups because of lack of space and trying to fit in kids who play multiple sports,” Pema said. “The basketball program winds up being the sport that has to be flexible to continue to grow.

“It’s a give-and-take situation,” she continued. “If we want to continue to have kids play multiple sports, programs on the key have to be flexible. It seems like basketball is the only sport willing to do it.”

The result, however, has been steady growth, especially in the girls divisions, which now have 90 players. Also, being flexible allowed the league to entice 20 to 30 kids who wouldn’t normally play to participate, Pema said.

“I went out of my way this year to have kids who play other sports to be able to play,” she said. “I appreciate those parents who understand how difficult it is.”

As the season concludes, Pema expressed gratitude to the coaches and players whose efforts made the program a success.

“This is about teaching them to have fun and learn how to play,” Pema said. “Basketball is a sport that the earlier you start to play the better you will be.”