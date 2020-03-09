Q & A with Iggy Larrea

Iggy Larrea is carried by the water

Iggy is carried away like a fish. He lives surrounded by water. He goes with the tide and enjoys what moves it from one side to the other. This has always been the life of this authentic Key Biscayne Rat.

He was born as Ignacio, in a Spanish family, of Basque origin, and he has lived in Key Biscayne forever. “I was born off the island because there was no hospital here, but I have been here since day one,” says the coach of Team Key Aquatics, the swimming academy he leads with his brother Gaby.

Remembering his childhood, he said the island was totally Anglo, thus why he goes by Iggy and not Ignacio. His father was an entrepreneur who worked hard and traveled. His mother was a homemaker.

“Key Biscayne was a wild place. We were all day in the street, at sea, on bicycles, hanging around with friends,” he said. “Today is a little different. There are many people from everywhere, but everyone is with their group. More integration is needed.”

Iggy enjoys teaching swimming, but considers himself a youth coach. He loves teaching kids to be great swimmers, but also helping them as people.

“I trained in criminal justice, with a minor in psychology,” he said. “I always wanted to work with the problems of youth, such as drug addictions, or those who are trapped by crime. However, I was not a gangster.

“Then, when I got my degree and was already teaching swimming, I realized there was my place to do something with the young people. Today the team is everything to me, like my family. I do not have children, but I feel that all of them are partly children. ”

IN. Can you talk to them?

IL. I see them and I know if something happens. In addition, many times as part of the training I gather them and talk. We talk about different matters, things that happen, such as when one person was shot by another on the bridge from Key Biscayne, or the hurricane that left so much damage in the Bahamas, and how to help.

After the hurricane, when the island was joining together to send aid to the Bahamas, we went together to buy food to donate, and we took them in a group. Sometimes they come and tell me, I have a problem. Once one cried about a friend's situation, and I had to say, ‘Don’t be ashamed. You have to be brave to show that you cry in pain.’

IN. Did you always think that your life was related to the island?

IL. I did not know it was going to be. I go with the flow. I let myself go where life goes. I did not imagine that I was going to teach swimming.

IN. What is it for you to be in the water?

IL. Being in the water is like being in another world. You can go with the flow. That is the way it is in life.

Iggy works hard. In November, he went on a retreat to El Salvador. There, he volunteered as a coach, teaching surfing and swimming to children and residents of El Zonte. He organized summer surf camps on those beaches. “We have traveled with some families of Key Biscayne and it is a great experience,” he said. “I love being in El Salvador, and I feel it is my second home. There I spend months in swim suits and barefoot, very relaxed. I meet friends, swim, surf and enjoy nature. ”

IN. What is a successful person for you?

IL. For me someone successful is someone who is happy. He who has a lot is not successful. There are people who have a lot, a big car or a super house, and they are not happy. He who knows how to enjoy life is successful and is happy.