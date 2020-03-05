18 RDCA MMA Academy students achieving black belts

Years of training results in 18 RDCA MMA Academy students achieving black belt status

It takes five years to earn an RDCA Black Belt, a journey filled with skill development, emotion, determination and heart, not to mention the overwhelming family support provided for each candidate. After a long and arduous process, 18 students at RDCA MMA Academy recently earned their RDCA black belt.

Also, Kenzo Tamae earned the prestigious title of “Sensei.”

The final stage of the black belt process is a challenging four-day test. On Wednesday, prospective black belts are first tested on their self-defense, drills and katas. This is followed by Thursday Fight Night, where each candidate does about 20 fights of 30 seconds to 2 minutes each. All different disciplines are incorporated, from boxing & muay thai to jiu-jitsu and weapons defense.

Things get tougher on Friday as students are put through a physical test. They must run 3 miles in 24 minutes, followed by 100 pushups, sit-ups, squats, and a slew of other physical challenges. Friday night is the Family Dinner, where all of the candidates have to provide a homemade dish to help feed roughly 85 attendees, including instructors plus family and friends. Following the dinner, candidates read an essay about what it means to become a black belt, their goals and who they are thankful for.

Then comes Saturday, Spirit Day. Black Belt candidates meet on the beach at 9 a.m. The day starts with group meditation, followed with a boot-camp-style run to the lighthouse and back. Many family members join in the run. Afterward, several military-style drills, fighting and partner drills.

After the candidates shower, they return to the Dojo to perform their group and individual demonstrations, as well as board breaking. This is followed by the Belt Ceremony where each person says a few words about the journey and then they’re presented with their Black Belt. They made it -- body mind and spirit!

The Complete list of the honorees.

Jr. Black Belt:

Dante Aristizabal

Juan Pablo Bracamontes

Nicolas Dellepiane

Jose Andres Ortega

Roberto Prego

Alvaro Romero

Jaime Sola

Roger Zreik

Jr. 1st Degree Black Belt:

Carlos Luchsinger

Constantino Pena

Black Belt:

Sergio Guardazzi

Mauro Iurman

Víctor Quezada

Richard Quezada

Belen Roman

+ Degrees Black Belt

Andrea Perez-Retes - 1st Degree

Joaquin Lorie - 3rd Degree

Diego Aguirre - 4th Degree

Special recognition:

Kenzo Tamae earns “Sensei” status

