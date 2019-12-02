Second tournament in the books for KB Women's Golf Association

The Key Biscayne Women's Golf Association held their second tournament of the season on Tuesday, Nov. 12. The format was a T and F tournament -- the 9 holes starting with the letters “t” and “f” counted.

Winners were: 1st, Lisa Egizi (net 40); 2nd, Judy Chamberlain (net 40); 3rd, Barbara Lamar (net 410. Hiroko Asano had a chip-in on 18 to win the first birdie/chip-in pot.

ONES winners for Key Biscayne Women's Golf

A ONES tournament was played on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Crandon Park Golf Course, and all the ladies enjoyed a beautiful day on the course. Only the 9 holes beginning with the letters “O,” “N,” “E” and ”S” counted. Winners were: Nancy Kucera, first place; Cristina Delgado, second on a match of cards; and Marta Marin, third on a match of cards.

The KBWGA plays at Crandon Park golf course and currently boasts a membership of over 35 players. The ladies play every Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. through the beginning of May. New members are always welcome. Call the Crandon Park pro shop for more information: (305) 361-9129.