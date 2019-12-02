KB Women's Golf Association

Second tournament in the books for KB Women's Golf Association

The Key Biscayne Women's Golf Association held their second tournament of the season on Tuesday, Nov. 12. The format was a T and F tournament -- the 9 holes starting with the letters “t” and “f” counted.

Winners were: 1st, Lisa Egizi (net 40); 2nd, Judy Chamberlain (net 40); 3rd, Barbara Lamar (net 410. Hiroko Asano had a chip-in on 18 to win the first birdie/chip-in pot.

ONES winners for Key Biscayne Women's Golf

A ONES tournament was played on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Crandon Park Golf Course, and all the ladies enjoyed a beautiful day on the course. Only the 9 holes beginning with the letters “O,” “N,” “E” and ”S” counted. Winners were: Nancy Kucera, first place; Cristina Delgado, second on a match of cards; and Marta Marin, third on a match of cards.

The KBWGA plays at Crandon Park golf course and currently boasts a membership of over 35 players. The ladies play every Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.  through the beginning of May. New members are always welcome. Call the Crandon Park pro shop for more information: (305) 361-9129.

