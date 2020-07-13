At a time of unrest over racial injustice, iconography and protest against racism in the US, the Washington NFL franchise announced Monday that it would drop the racial slur 'Redskins' that’s been their team nickname since 1937.

The team released a statement, which read, in part, “On July 3rd, we announced the commencement of a thorough review of the team’s name. That review has begun in earnest. As a part of this process, we want to keep our sponsors, fans and community appraised of our thinking as we go forward.”

“Dan Snyder and Coach Rivera are working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years.”

It is not immediately known what the new name will be or unclear how soon that will happen.

Fans have floated several options, including the name of the Tuskegee Airmen who flew for the US Air Force in World War II - the RedTails.

According to a Twitter post by Darren Heitner, a man named Philip Martin McCaulay has already registered trademarks for the RedTails, Red Wolves, and several others. This could why the team was not yet ready to announce a new team name on Monday.