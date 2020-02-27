Ritz unveils three new state-of-the-art padel tennis courts

Cliff Drysdale Tennis and The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami, are teaming up to offer three new cutting-edge padel tennis courts on the beachfront property, serving up an exclusive experience as the only facility in Miami to feature both tennis and padel facilities.

Available for year-round play in an island escape setting, the three courts are the first padel courts on Key Biscayne. The new offering will complement the resort’s already-notable tennis program served up on Drysdale-designed clay courts.

“We are thrilled to be adding padel at one of our signature locations,” said Don Henderson, CEO and President of Cliff Drysdale Tennis. “We take immense pride in being the premier racquet sport location on Key Biscayne and in greater Miami. This addition of padel makes our facility second to none.”

All Racquet Sports built the three courts, which are amongst the newest and most innovative in the world. Technological highlights include aluminum exclusive profiles, laser cut anchor plates, LED lighting and AFP Turf Monofibre.

