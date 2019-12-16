KB Girls Soccer director making a difference

Rosie Lopez-Cartiglia brings a dynamic version of girl power to Key Biscayne and the Key Biscayne Girls Soccer Club, using her position as a role model to build a positive foundation for the future, on and off the pitch.

The 38-year-old club director is a trailblazer. As a rare female sports executive she sets an example for others while changing old views about what women -- and girls -- can do when given the opportunity.

“When I started four years ago I was the only female coach,” Lopez-Cartiglia said recalling her early days on the key. “We had one team and I kept every girl who tried out. And now we’ve made it into a competitive team sport … and it continues to grow.”

As director she now manages six teams, complete with coaches and volunteers. The Key Biscayne Girls Soccer Club boasts more than 100 players in the program.

“I oversee the whole program,” she explained in her contagious energetic style of talking. “I’m in charge of hiring the coaches, assigning coaches to teams and everything else. I’ve been lucky enough to have had my hand in every aspect of the program. And it’s allowed me to get to know all the players. Then you get to know their families and siblings, and it all helps the program to grow.”

A Miami native, Lopez-Cartiglia’s life in sports started in childhood.

A star athlete in both softball and soccer at Haleigh’s American Senior High School, she experienced both team and individual success. She was team captain of the soccer team that made it to the state semifinals her senior year.

She was named First Team All-Dade and earned a full scholarship to Florida International University, playing four years of soccer and one year of softball.

She remained immersed in soccer after her collegiate career concluded.

“I coached high school soccer for 15 years at American and Dr. Krop Senior High,” she said, adding that it’s been an all-encompassing journey to this point.

Growing up the daughter of Colombian parents living in the Miami Lakes area, she understood the Latin culture as it relates to girls playing sports.

“It took me to come in there and show a woman can do what is normally a man’s position” to help change the culture on the Key that once kept girls away from soccer, she recalled, adding:

“When the parents saw a woman doing it I think that it really helped (them) feel open to letting their girls play soccer…. That’s just my interpretation or feeling since I’ve been here.”

Now, success breeds more success. “They see us as strong and able to recruit and improve players and teams, and I think that’s helped” change attitudes about girls playing soccer.

“Now all of our teams were highly competitive.”

Jackie Kellogg, the club’s manager, is thrilled with what Lopez-Cargillia is bringing to the village.

“She’s just tremendous,” said Kellog. “She’s a woman and played all along in high school and college, has a high-ranking license, and is dedicated to youth soccer. There are not a lot of women at that level in Miami-Dade doing what she’s doing, so we’re very fortunate to have her.

“We’re growing every year and she’s responsible for a lot of that growth.”

Balancing life as a wife and mother with working as a P.E. teacher at Dr. Michael Krop Senior High School, Lopez- Cargillia is now focusing on finding field time for all her teams.

“That’s the biggest challenge,” she said, talking about the competition for field space on Key Biscayne. “I don’t want to take away from other programs because I see the importance of that.”

“It’s so good for the kids to learn how to be part of a team and interact with each other in a healthy and positive way… Sports can play an important part in these kids developing in a positive way.”

But, she added, there needs to be more sharing of the island’s limited space.