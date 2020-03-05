Saint Agnes’s boys soccer team wins All Catholic Conference Championship; girls take second

The Saint Agnes Boys Varsity soccer team won the All Catholic Conference championship Saturday with a 5-0 victory over Saint Hugh Catholic School in a game played at the Academy.

The All Catholic Conference has had playoffs for six years, and Saint Agnes’ team is the only school to make it to the championship game each year, winning the championship four times.

The Saint Agnes Girls Varsity soccer team also made it to the championship game, but lost their game against Saint Louis Covenant School, 0-2.

