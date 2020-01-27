Softball sign-ups on deck

Village’s co-ed softball league sign-ups on deck

In just a few weeks, Major League Baseball’s pitchers and catchers report to practice signaling the beginning of spring training -- the official sign that baseball is back.

In Key Biscayne, co-ed softball registration begins January 27, fueling anticipation for another fun-filled season. Both boys and girls in the Village have the opportunity to play ball, learn sportsmanship and make friends.

Sienna Aguiar, a league veteran by age 12, talked about why softball appealed to her beyond hitting home runs.

“You get to meet so many new people and new friends you never knew existed on Key Biscayne,” she said. “And it’s fun to be part of a team where we depend on each other so much.”

Parents are also an important part of the league as many volunteer their time to help players grow and the league runs smoothly.

Aguiar’s mother, Johanna, coaches a team and teaches kids the fundamentals -- gaining benefits herself along the way.

“I started coaching because I just wanted to spend more time with my daughter, and I got more than I expected,” she said. “I’ve become passionate about coaching. It’s extremely fulfilling. Winning is great, but . . . but it’s more than that.

“The girls really learn how to work together, how to be positive, how to work on a team, and they gain a lot of confidence. Girls at this age are very sensitive, and find out who they are and what they like and become more independent.”

Co-ed baseball divisions include:

T-Ball – boys and girls ages 5-7 years old

Coach Pitch – boys and girls ages 7-9-year-old

Mustang -- boys and girls ages 10-12-year-old



For more information about the Co-ed Softball League, contact the Key Biscayne Community Center at (305) 365-8900.