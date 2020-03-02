Winning ways of the U-19 club grows Key Biscayne’s soccer reputation state-wide and nationally

Winning the Champions at Disney Showcase and showing excellent form at the Weston Cup shows that the Key Biscayne U-19 Elite Boys soccer team is one of the state’s best teams, with a bright future.

The Disney Showcase, held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando, is considered one of the top five soccer tournaments in the country.

The team’s accomplishment competing against foes from much larger markets suggest the local kids have arrived in the world of soccer.

“It shows that we are able to retain players up until there are seniors in high school and compete at a high level,” explained KB Soccer Club Manager Jackie Kellogg. “And we can get them seen by college coaches.”

Kellogg said winning at major college showcases like Disney and Weston “paves the path for the future.” Players gain confidence that they can play on Key Biscayne and still be seen by college coaches, he said.

Forming a team comprised of players from both on and off the island has been a winning combination, said Kellogg: “That says a lot about our program.”

Key Biscayne represented well at the Weston Cup, winning the U-19 division and making it to the finals and/or semifinals in the Elite U-15, U-16, U-17 competitions.

“We won four championships and had a few finalists in what is considered one of the most competitive tournaments in Florida,” Kellogg said. “And our U-19 team defeated a team from Boston who was ranked number 3 in Massachusetts.”

Much of the U-19 success is attributed to Coach J.C. Gonzales and Manager Adrian Grottola, said Kellogg, adding that the entire staff and volunteers provide critical support.

“People need to know you have good coaching and development,” Kellogg said. “We adhere to the rules that FIFA -- that you care about and teach discipline and sportsmanship as well.”

Kellogg is proud of the Key Biscayne soccer culture. She noted that the sport has been a popular mainstay on the island since the 1970’s and continues to galvanize the kids on the key. Many of the U-19 team has been playing together for 10 years.

Locally, and now nationally, “People are seeing us as organized, as a serious club, and a club that competes well,” she beamed.