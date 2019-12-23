Youth basketball program jumps to new levels under Jennifer Pema’s guidance

Hoop season is in full-swing in every corner of the basketball world, including the Key Biscayne Community Center, where boys and girls are shooting and dribbling the league into a major player on the village’s sports landscape.

Jennifer Pema, KBCC basketball commissioner and coach, has been at the forefront of the renaissance of the game on the Key.

Pema, who has helped so many kids achieve their hoop dreams, is happy with the evolution of basketball on the island.

“It’s crazy this year with 27 teams,” Pema said, excitedly talking about the hectic beginning of the season. “I’m accommodating so many kids. I’ve had to create so many different time scenarios for practices just to get it done.”

There are 215 youngsters now participating, 86 of them girls. “When I started I think we had 10 or 12 girls, and every year it’s grown,” the coach said. “I think it’s important to recognize girls. When I was young, they had just changed rules to make girls equal. Girls have just as much ability as boys and girls can be amazing.”

Basketball practices are Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings, and the season runs until the first week of March, when playoffs get underway.

The 27 teams are comprised of six different leagues: Girls 2nd-4th grade, girls 5th-7th, boys kindergarten-1st grade, boys 2nd-4th, boys 5th--6th, boys 7th-8th, and high school age kids.

Pema puts a lot of energy into creating a fair and competitive environment.

“I’m passionate about this,” she said. “I put so much effort into making teams fair, looking at how tall the kids are on each team, what they ability is and all of this when I’m putting teams together.”

Her passion stems in part from her belief that basketball can help teaching life and physical skills that translate across the board.

“Basketball is such a quick and dynamic sport. It improves coordination, strength, speed and agility,” Pema said, adding that it lays an excellent athletic foundation. “It transfers to other sports like tennis, volleyball and other sports because everything is about follow-through.

“Even with golf, you follow-through with the club. With soccer, you follow-through with the kick. Swimming, you don’t stop in the middle of your stroke.

“It’s a team sport that also teaches you to learn about spatial awareness.”

Pema believes basketball is an international sport that benefits any child that participates. “If you dismiss basketball you do a disservice,” she said. “In any country you see basketball being played.”

The Key Biscayne basketball program is inclusive, Pema added.

“The thing about basketball is it’s a Rec League here on the key, and we accept kids at every level,” she said. “If you put in hard work, you’ll be at a higher level at the end of the season than when you started.

“It teaches patience,” she added. “You need to root for friends when you’re not playing. When you lose, you shake hands and be a good competitor.”

Pema said there are many ways to gain confidence and achieve individual success in the program.

“It’s not all offense,” she explained. “If you can’t shoot, you can defend, if you’re tall, you can rebound. If you can’t rebound, you can pass. I try to get the kids who are more experience to help the other kids.”

It takes a village effort to help make The Key Biscayne Community Center Basketball Program a success, and Pema said they are blessed with awesome business sponsors parents who offer patient support, and excellent volunteer coaches.

Now, with the program growing, Pema is exploring ways to make it even better.

“I would like the school courts to have adjustable hoops, lights and good surfaces,” she suggested, adding that having another gym and a year-round program would be great.

Pema said she encourages older teens to join in, even if they don’t have a team, so they at least have a place to go for positive activities. “Our goal is to not just teach the sport, but teach them about life,” Pema said.