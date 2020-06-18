Staged opening of the Eiffel Tower next week shows Paris is coming back to life

The Eiffel Tower, one of the iconic symbols of world tourism, is preparing to reopen next week after being closed since March as a Coronavirius precaution.
While tourism in France is reopening, it is happening slowly. The 1,063-foot tall wrought-iron tower will not immediately accommodate all visitors.
At first, only a limited number of people will be able to access the tower when it reopens June 25. The elevators to the top will be closed; only the first and second floors will be available to the public.
“At first, there will only be visitors available down the stairs,” said Victoria Klahr, the tower's administration spokeswoman. People ages 11 and older will be required to wear face masks, and crowd control measures will be implemented. “We are optimistic that the number of visitors will increase, even if they are likely to be local tourists visiting the monument in the first few weeks,” Klahr said.
Normal access to the tower is expected to return starting in August.
Paris tourism officials are concerned about the city's revival as a travel destination. Since confinement measures were imposed in March, tourism has fallen about 80% compared to the same month in previous years.
“Visiting Paris now is quite exceptional. We don't have many visitors and of course we don't expect this summer to be at the same level as the previous ones,” said Corinne Menegaux, director of the Paris business and tourism office.