In a video message Saturday, Village Mayor Mike Davey said he was “Proud of this community for the way it stood up” in efforts to flattened the curve of the coronavirus pandemic, adding that he was happy to see residents out Saturday, enjoying the day “but in a smart way”
More than 18,900 test results were reported to the Department of Health on Friday, May 1 with 735 new positive COVID-19 cases. The Heath Department said in a statement that “the percent of those testing positive for COVID-19 overall is 9 percent. On May 1, four percent of new cases tested positive.”
The updated data now shows Zip Code 33149 with 67 confirmed cases, while as of Saturday morning; “Key Biscayne” reported 64 confirmed cases.
For an explanation on the difference between the two numbers, click here.
Statewide, more than 35,000 (35.463) Floridians are now infected with the virus, while almost 6,000 remain hospitalized.
Miami-Dade reported 12,499 cases and City of Miami now at 7,836, the most by far, of any municipality in the state. Miami has adopted many of the open spaces opening the County announced last Wednesday, with City of Miami parks, for example, remaining closed.