When it comes to casting our votes, we assume that showing up at the polling booth is driven by the issues at stake. But there’s strong evidence that voting habits are shaped at least in part by the practices of our parents when we’re still too young to vote.
We believe in bedtime routines and family dinner routines, not just as a practical strategy for family life, but as a route to physical and mental health and well-being.
Research by political scientist Mark Franklin found that, “If you don’t vote in the first three elections for which you’re eligible, you’re less likely to vote for the rest of your life.”
But voting as a family routine? There is evidence that lifelong voting habits are formed in childhood and adolescence, and that routine and habit may be important in determining voter behavior.
Talk to your kids about voting. Take them with you to register and to the voting booth. Discuss your choices if you do a vote-by-mail ballot.
