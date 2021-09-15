Contact: Dara Schoenwald, Executive Director
786-525-6040
Madeline Black
Communications Coordinator
Ocean Conservancy
202.280.6232 mblack@oceanconservancy.org
For Immediate Release
VolunteerCleanup.Org Calls On Miami-Dade County Volunteers to #ConnectAndCollect at Ocean Conservancy’s 36th Annual International Coastal Cleanup
[Miami-Dade County, FL, September 18, 2021] – This September 18th, VolunteerCleanup.Org is welcoming volunteers to #ConnectAndCollect as part of Ocean Conservancy’s 36th International Coastal Cleanup (ICC), the world's largest volunteer effort to remove and record trash from local waterways, beaches and the ocean.
“This past year has been tough, not only on people, but on our oceans too. The pandemic brought an increase in plastic to-go-packaging and PPE masks flowing into our storm drains and out to the ocean. That’s why now, more than ever, this year’s ICC is a great way to do something positive for our ecosystem, helping to remove plastics from the environment, while connecting with family, friends, and nature.” said Dara Schoenwald, Executive Director of VolunteerCleanup.Org.
You can join the global movement to #ConnectandCollect with three easy steps:
1. Form Your Crew: Joining the ICC is one of the most immediate ways you can help keep plastic out of our waters– and one of the best ways to increase your impact is by bringing a fellow ocean-lover to do the same.
2. Find a Spot: Join in at any of 50+ public cleanups by visiting www.VolunteerCleanup.Org, or do you own cleanup with your pod in your neighborhood.
3. Clean Up: Download Ocean Conservancy’s Clean Swell® app to record the trash you collect.
Miami-Dade County cleanup volunteers will contribute to the world’s largest database on marine debris by logging the trash they collect in Ocean Conservancy’s award-nominated Clean Swell app (available for free download from the App Store and Google Play). Scientists, researchers, industry leaders and policymakers rely on Ocean Conservancy’s Ocean Trash Index to inform policy and determine solutions to the growing marine debris crisis.
Every year, millions of tons of trash—including an estimated 11 million metric tons of plastic waste—flows into the ocean, impacting more than 800 marine species and even entering the food chain. Over the last 35 years of the ICC, over 16.5 million volunteers have joined cleanup efforts big and small to remove 344 million pounds of trash from beaches and waterways worldwide. In 2019, 3,000 volunteers removed and recorded over 15,000 pounds of trash from Miami-Dade County Shorelines, Beaches and Waterways. Top items collected included Cigarette Butts, Plastic Beverage Bottles, Food Wrappers, Plastic Bottle Caps, and Straws.
“No matter where you are or the size of your cleanup, every piece of trash collected by ICC volunteers helps to stem the tide of plastic entering our ocean,” said Allison Schutes, director of Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup. “We’re excited to be able to come together for this year’s ICC, both through community cleanups events and small group cleanups; and we are so grateful for the efforts of VolunteerCleanup.Org and all the Miami-Dade County volunteers in helping us achieve our shared vision for a cleaner, healthier ocean.”
Spearheaded globally by the Ocean Conservancy, VolunteerCleanup.org organizes Miami-Dade County’s participation in this worldwide event with 50+ simultaneous shoreline cleanups around the county and is made possible by the generous support of our tidal sponsor Covanta, with additional support from Banesco USA, Blackstone Charitable Foundation, Miami-Dade County RER-DERM, Pubbelly Sushi, Stream2Sea, WPLG Local 10, and with special thanks to the Benjamin & Gloria Joannou, Jr. Family Conservation Fund.
Over 50 cleanups will be happening all over Miami-Dade County on September 18, 2021. Find and register to attend a cleanup at www.VolunteerCleanup.Org
###
VolunteerCleanup.Org engages volunteers to clean-up their neighborhoods, shorelines, and waterways as a way to raise awareness about marine debris and encourage people to reduce their reliance on single-use plastics. Our free community website platform is a central hub to connect volunteers with local cleanups. To date, our platform has facilitated over 2,200 cleanups, with over 23,000 volunteers removing 450,000 pounds of debris from Miami shorelines and waterways. For more information, visit www.VolunteerCleanup.Org
Ocean Conservancy is working with you to protect the ocean from today’s greatest global challenges. Together, we create science-based solutions for a healthy ocean and the wildlife and communities that depend on it. For more information, visit www.oceanconservancy.org, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.