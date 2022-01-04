As COVID surge grows, state Surgeon General says it's time to stop testing and get on with life

Have we been testing too much for the COVID-19 virus?
Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo thinks so, saying it’s “really time for people to be living” rather than waiting hours in line to get a test or scrambling to buy test kits.
Accompanied by Gov. Ron DeSantis at Monday’s news conference in Broward County, Ladapo said it’s time to “unwind” the “testing psychology” that federal leadership has prioritized — “unfortunately” — over the past two years.
Ladapo said people’s lives have been too focused on testing, taking time away from their enjoyment, and if we continue, “we’re going to be stuck in the same cycle.”
It’s time “to make the decisions they want regarding vaccination, to enjoy the fact that many people have natural immunity, and to unwind this preoccupation that only COVID is determining the boundaries and constraints and possibilities of life,” Ladapo added.
His comments came on the same day the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 85,707 new cases in Florida over the New Year’s weekend and hospitalizations in the state were closing in on 6,000.
The Florida Department of Health, which on Monday reported the state’s positivity rate at 26.5% (28% in Miami-Dade County), is working to “rethink” the state’s approach to the virus, Ladapo said.
The state will soon issue guidance that prioritizes “high-value” COVID testing for those who are at risk of complications from the virus or displaying symptoms. “Low-value” testing, for those who are at low risk or asymptomatic, will be re-evaluated.
“High-value testing is testing that is likely going to change outcomes,” Ladapo said, comparing an elderly person with a young child, for example.
Across the country, according to a CNN report Monday, some 400,000 cases were reported, along with 100,000 hospitalizations.
Gov. DeSantis said Monday that Florida was struggling with supplies to meet the demands at overwhelmed testing sites, which are operated by counties, municipalities and private organizations, and not by the state, which only contributes requested resources to sites.
The White House issued a response to Ladapo’s comments, saying: “Testing continues to be a key pillar in detecting the virus and stopping its spread; leaders should be uniting around it, not undermining it.”
Some argue that by testing and avoiding further public contact, infections can remain low.
But others, like Dr. Todd Husty of Seminole County, said he agrees “somewhat” with Ladapo’s viewpoint, telling WESH-TV on Monday night, “I’ve been saying, since the beginning of COVID, that testing is not going to help us overall; it helps us in certain circumstances. What I mean is, if you’re sick, what are you supposed to do? You don’t go to work.”
The CDC advises people to get tested five days after being exposed to someone with COVID or at the onset of showing signs of symptoms of the virus.
“Testing is important for certain people, especially the more ill they get,” said Husty, noting that this virus is “more dire” than just passing on a cold or flu to someone else.
“Yeah, our lives are going on and we should focus on trying to live our lives. But if you’re sick, no, you’re on hold for a while,” he said.
His best advice? “For most people, the symptoms have been milder, so lay low, stay away from other people, and it should pass in two, three, four days.”
A news conference in Jacksonville on Tuesday with DeSantis, Ladapo and others was delayed after a small group of “peaceful” protesters demanded to speak to the governor about the state’s pandemic policies.
Activist Ben Frazier, with the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville, said, “We need to hold this governor accountable,” before being led away by police in handcuffs.
DeSantis reiterated his request for the federal government to send more monoclonal antibody treatments to the state.
