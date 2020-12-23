Açaí To-Go, created by two Key Biscayne friends, achieves national distribution deal and reaches 1,000 stores

From a chance meeting in an elevator at the Ocean Club, and attracted by the Brazilian roots and the love of surfing, a business idea was born. That is how Jayson Fittipaldi and Rodrigo Lima met and eventually founded Açaí To-Go, the the only açaí bowl offered in a convenient tube, making it easy to enjoy on the go, or to make a bowl at home with no need to use a blender.

And this past month, Açaí To-Go achieved a significant milestone, as they are now distributed in 1,000 stores nationwide.

“We’re stoked to have reached a dominant presence in stores such as Whole Foods, Winn-Dixie, ShopRite, Wild Fork Foods, and 7-Eleven. We love spreading ‘purple (açaí) love’ all over the country,” said Fittipaldi. “Our product is vegan, rich in antioxidants and high in fiber, giving people the immune system boost.”

Islander News had an opportunity to ask both Fittipaldi and Lima some questions on their journey and ties to the island.

IN. How long have they resided in Key Biscayne?

Fittipaldi: Over 20 years. I first moved to Key Biscayne when I was in my teens, and have seen the island evolve so much over the years, but it has never lost its charm.

Lima: “We have been living in Key Biscayne for 15 years. We moved from Brazil to Key Biscayne in 2005.

IN. How did the casual meet and developing friendship evolve into a business venture? And Why Acai?

Lima: It’s important to note the cultural link to surfing and açaí. In Brazil, it’s customary to eat açaí after a surf session. After all, açaí is naturally rich in antioxidants and loaded with fiber - a super fruit for athletes. So, after catching waves (north of Miami, where you can actually find waves), we would crave açaí. We’d go to the mainstream juice bars and order an expensive açaí bowl, but it wasn’t the same as in Brazil. The açaí in the US is diluted with water and sugar, and often mixed with other fruits and spread, like peanut butter.

Countless morning surf sessions later, the duo began discussing the transparent gap in the market for authentic, non-diluted, açaí. They learned they had complimentary backgrounds. Lima owns a food distribution company called Crown Group, focusing on importing premium fruit from Brazil.

Fittiipaldi is a veteran marketing professional, having co-founded Nobox, a digital agency with clients like Netflix, Reebok and Gatorade, over 18 years ago.

Inspired by their newfound mission to bring high-quality açaí to the US, they joined heads to create high-quality açaí that you can enjoy anytime, anywhere! Açaí To-Go was born.

IN. What is your favorite part of living in Key Biscayne and now operating a national business based on the island.

Fittipaldi: KB life is unique in a city like Miami. One of the few places where it truly feels like a small town. This is great on the weekends, where you run into people you know. But also great networking with so many other entrepreneurs and investors around seeking the same work/ live balance.”

Lima: My favorite part of living in Key Biscayne is the convenience the island offers us. Our two kids grew up in Key Biscayne from 2005 until they left for college. When we launched Açaí To-Go in 2017, we were looking for an office space, and I immediately said, ‘Why not Key Biscayne?’ It’s the perfect atmosphere and the environment is perfect… Our first trial store was Key To Health in KB. (It) helped us understand how to launch the product in the right way. Now we sell at Golden Hog, Winn Dixie, and The Community Center. Plus, the possibility to go to the office by bike or golf cart is something so unique.

IN. Considering you went from friends to business partners, how do you balance the business and friendship? What challenges have you had to overcome?

Fittipaldi: Having a partner that is also a friend means that there is 100% trust and admiration, and a special level of care and understanding. When things are good, and especially when there are challenges. But we are lucky that we also balance each other out on the business front. We could not be more complementary.

Lima: Being friends to business partners, we don’t have any challenges at all. It was the opposite, this business improved our friendship. We had and still are having a lot of fun. When we started the business, we incorporated our family. It was super fun to bring our family and kids into brainstorming sessions to pick the flavors and packaging designs. Jayson and I will do surf trips while having business meetings at the same time. For us, it’s always about having fun! We have a passion for what we’re doing. We love what we do and being friends just adds to the fun! For us, this kind of friendship that came from the surf, we bring to the brand and to the market. It’s very special.

Açaí To-Go by Organic Amazon Corp is a Brazilian family-owned company based in Key Biscayne Miami.

Founded in 2017. Açaí To-Go sells organic açaí in eco-friendly paper tubes, honoring three core values: innovation, sustainability, and community support. It is currently available in three flavors, Acai with blueberry, Acai with banana and an original formula mixing Acai with Guarana.

On the island,, it is sold at The Golden Hog, Winn Dixie, and The Community Center.

For more information, visit them online here.