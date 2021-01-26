This is the time of the year, winter, when living in South Florida provides an opportunity to brag about the weather on those Zoom calls with those in the north. Why not add the beauty and radiance of Miami to your background and make them even more jealous?

Now, thanks to the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau you can. They have offer some stunning backgrounds – or desktop & screensaver – as part of their Miami Shines series. Views like the Brickell Skyline, Wynwood Walls, South Beach, Little Havana Domino and much more.

To view and download all available Zoom backgrounds, click here.

For help on creating Zoom backgrounds, click here.