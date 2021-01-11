As pandemic-fueled online shopping grows, Amazon is looking to accelerate delivery of orders by expanding its Amazon Air fleet.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and Americans flying less, airlines like Delta are speeding up the retirement of their older aircraft. Amazon is taking advantage of the opportunity by buying used planes.

According to a CNBC article, Amazon is buying 11 used Boeing 767-300 jetliners from Delta and Canadian airline WestJet and the numbers show the retail giant is getting a deal.

Amazon says the fleet dedicated to its Amazon Air arm will total about 85 planes by the end of 2022.

