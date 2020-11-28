In a company blog post, Dave Clark, Amazon's senior vice president of retail operations, said full-time employees are eligible for the $300 bonus. Part-time workers in the US employed during the same period will receive a $150.

All told, the bonuses will total $500 million. In June, the company also spent $500 million in one-time bonuses.

The announcement came on the same day that Amazon warehouse workers in 15 different countries said they would protest for better pay and safer working conditions on Black Friday.

Too early to predict if a one-time $300 bonus, at a time when Amazon is making record profits, will satisfy the company’s US workers.