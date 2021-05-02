The Year of Covid has also been one of shortages.

Now, as restaurants dedicated to serving chicken grow in popularity, the most eaten meat in the U.S. – chicken - joins toilet paper and Grape Nut cereal in becoming a product that has faced a shortage during the pandemic.

According to Statista.com, during 2020 the most consumed meat in the United States was broiler chicken, at about 96.4 pounds per capita, and is expected to increase to around 101.1 pounds per capita by 2030.

David Gibbs, CEO of Yum Brands, told the Washington Post the potential for chicken shortage is real, driven by a recent demand on poultry, coupled with tightening domestic supply, has left restaurants struggling to keep up.

Chicken production has been disrupted by a number of different factors, including feed prices and weather which have affected the nation’s largest suppliers.

Mark Jordan of LEAP Market Analytics told WATTPoultry.com that in February, the widespread winter storms in Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and nearby states severely impacted the poultry industry,

To further complicate matters, the consumption of chicken sandwiches has skyrocketed during the pandemic, with many restaurants chains restaurants, such as Popeyes, Chick-fil-A, PDQ, KFC, McDonalds all battling for chicken sandwich supremacy.

