The pandemic has significantly impacted the airline industry, with less people traveling than in past years. Many airlines have banned in-flight services – including serving wine - to reduce the amount of time flight attendants have to spend interacting with customers.

This has created a surplus of airplane wine with nowhere to go.

In a creative move, American Airlines is trying to sell and ship the excess wine directly to people’s homes. According to a CNN Business report, American is launching a new service called American Airlines Flagship Cellars.

The program will allow customers to buy wine by the bottle, in custom “curated” cases, or via a $99-a-month subscription plan with a monthly three-bottle shipment.

CNN Business reports that the wine would otherwise be served to customers with American Airlines’ “Flagship” tickets—basically, the fanciest seating option money can buy on international and transcontinental flights.

American told CNN the new program will generate up to $50,000 in revenue during the first quarter of 2021.

An airlines spokesperson told CNN that Flagship Cellars is a way to continue to engage with customers, even when they are not traveling. “It also gives them a taste of what you can enjoy in Flagship First or Flagship Business.”

