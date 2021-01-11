Back in the day, the Viennetta ice cream cake was the epitome of sophistication. Now is making a comeback.

For 30+ years, fans of the fancy Viennetta layered ice cream have been lunging for its return. In 2021, they will get their wish.

According to TODAY, NBC, Unilever, parent company of Good Humor and Breyers said it will bring back the popular 1990’s elegant ice cream cakes that was the staple of those special occasions in many households.

The popularity of the cake was highlighted in this 1994 TV commercial.

Viennetta will return to freezers later this month (January).

According to TODAY, only one flavor will be returning: vanilla, described as combining “a wavy frozen vanilla base between crispy, decadent chocolate layers in a unique cake shape."

