For more than a quarter century, Islander News has partnered with the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce to publish Island Life, an Insider’s Guide to Key Biscayne and the Official Guide & Directory of the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce. During that time, the publication has evolved, and the 2021 edition builds on that tradition by introducing new features along with a more dynamic design.

“For the 27th issue, we wanted to continue raising the bar on the magazine’s content, looking for ways to add to the publication’s usability, which is already pretty high,” said Justo Rey, President of Island Media Group, Island Life’s publisher.

This year, in addition to the “10 Amazing Photo-Op” and the “Nostalgic Look at Key Biscayne” features that were introduced in 2020, and a wonderful celebration of the locals whose efforts during “The Year of Covid” shone so brightly during the pandemic, making our island “Key Biscayne Strong.”

Commenting on the 2021 issue, Tatyana Chiocchetti, Executive Director of the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center said, “Island Life, the Official Guide & Directory of the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce, is an important component of our New Resident Welcome Bag program, which is distributed via our member Realtors. The demand for our welcome bags has seen a sharp increase this year with real estate sales and rentals booming on the Key.”

Rey said the magazine’s cover reflects the level of detail that went into the overall design. “We wanted a cover that defined the uniqueness and beauty of our island, that screamed Key Biscayne.” He added that the team studied the cover designs of the last 27 issues, looking for “something we had not done before.”

The cover photo idea came from longtime island resident and digital media specialist Carolyn Koslen, who also took the photograph. Rey said, “What’s more Key Biscayne than the beach and a bicycle?”

After seeing the final product, Koslen said, “Congratulations on this year's Island Life! It's a beautiful and comprehensive look at all the island has to offer residents and visitors. I especially loved the 2020 retrospective piece, the nostalgic photos from years gone by, and the Village and business directories.”

The 2021 edition is available at the Chamber of Commerce’s Visitors Center, located inside Village Hall at 88 W McIntyre St., or the offices of Islander News, 104 Crandon Blvd., Suite 301. Copies are also available at many businesses and real estate offices around the island.

Electronic versions of island Life can be found at both the Chamber’s website, www.keybiscaynechamber.org, and at www.islandernews.com/special.