Chamber of Commerce provides Key Biscayne businesses with critical support during COVID crisis

The pandemic has encroached on every aspect of people's lives since March 2020. Key Biscayne businesses were tested to the limit with closures and operational restrictions, but they had support from the Chamber of Commerce.

“From the beginning the Chamber of Commerce has been part of the village’s Incident Command Structure’s weekly meetings, as a part of the Economic Recovery Unit,” said

Tatyana Chiocchetti, executive director of the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce.

“One of the unit’s tasks during the COVID crisis,” stated Chiocchetti, “was to make sure businesses were kept up to date regarding the changes in safety protocols for retrofitting their business to adhere to the new normal.”

Money to assist local businesses was made available by Miami-Dade County through the CARES Act to support small businesses. A maximum of $5,000 per business was available to cover expenditures necessary to address the impact of COVID-related stay-at-home orders. The Chamber processed all applications on Key Biscayne.

“Out of the 85 applications submitted, 42 businesses were awarded grants ranging from $1,000 to the full amount of $5,000, utilizing the entire funding amount of $180,000,” Chicchetti said. “Each application was reviewed by our treasurer, Bob Brooks, who … then recommended qualified applicants to the Village of Key Biscayne.”

The chamber also surveyed its membership four times over the past year to gauge impact of the pandemic, and provided results to the village council. It also organized a Zoom meeting for members to voice their concerns directly to the council.

Chiocchetti added she and Christine Wing, chamber marketing director, remain in constant communication with members “to see how we may be of assistance and provide resources.”

Among those resources were guides available on the chamber website, including: Coronavirus Business Resources; Healthcare Services & COVID19 Testing Locations; KB Restaurants Guide, offering take-out delivery and/or curbside options; Virtual Education & Fitness Classes Guide, promoting chamber members; and a KB Gift Card Directory, which gave customers another way to support our local businesses.

“I’d like to give a tremendous shout out to the Key Biscayne Community Foundation for going above and beyond during this pandemic,” said Chiocchetti. “From their Soup for Seniors program to their working with the village to implement the first rounds of testing on the island, and their current scheduling of COVID-19 vaccine appointments, which have been greatly appreciated by KB’s senior population.”

She went on to thank the Code Enforcement for working with the Chamber to advocate for The Ritz-Carlton Splash Pad to remain open during the time they were at 25% capacity. Chiocchetti said, “As the largest business on the Island, many businesses rely on The Ritz-Carlton’s highly affluent guests to support retail and restaurants.”

As the recovery process continues in 2021, additional help is coming, said Chiocchetti, noting that, based on preliminary estimates by the U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee, Key Biscayne would be eligible for about $5.4 million in additional assistance.

“The numbers are still tentative and subject to change,” she said. “Some of these funds may be available to local businesses that have taken a serious hit following the pandemic.”