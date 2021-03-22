Cryptocurrency firm FTX to land naming rights to Miami Heat arena
miamiandbeaches.com

City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has been active over the last few months courting tech companies to relocate or increase their presence in the city.

His efforts should get a boost, perhaps as early as Friday.

According to a report in the Miami Herald, the presently named American Airlines Arena, home of the National Basketball Association’s Miami Heat, is close to securing a new naming rights partnership with cryptocurrency trading platform FTX.

The deal would be a first of its kind for the NBA, or any US sports league as FTX would become the first crypto exchange to sponsor a major professional sports venue in the US.

Miami-Dade County has been searching for a new naming rights partner for the NBA’s Miami Heat home since the contract with American Airlines expired in 2019. The original deal was a 20-year agreement worth $2.1 million per year. The county has been paying the Miami Heat the $2 million annual fee since the expiration of the contract.

The Herald reports the Miami-Dade County Commission has called a meeting for Friday, March 26, to approve the agreement.

For the entire Miami Herald’s article, click here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags