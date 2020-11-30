Dow has its best month since 1987

Even while closing the November down 265 points Monday, the S&P 500 had its best November in history as the Dow Jones posted its biggest monthly gain in 33 years.

Investors are betting that progress in the development of a COVID-19 vaccine will fuel a swift economic rebound next year.

According to a report on Reuters, CFRA Chief Investment Strategist Sam Stovall said, “I would attribute (Monday’s drop) to compounding concerns over the coronavirus, combined with the market just looking to digest some of the recent gains over the past month.”