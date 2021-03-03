Corner lot, with lush landscape tucked behind mature hedges, makes this custom estate a rarity, combining estate living with the best the island has to offer.

Home sits on a 20,500 sq. ft lot and the living quarters sprawl over 7,698 sq. ft., and it provides tropical landscape views from every window among carefully conceived garden rooms. Formal entrance features a 12-ft. ceilings with detailed moldings.

Seven bedroom, 8-½ bath residence with tastefully designed living spaces and ample natural light. Features include private gardens, exquisite pool, separate 2-bed guest house, chef's kitchen with butler pantry and wine room. Two family rooms, one up-one down, pool spa, 3 car garage, covered patio with built in grill and wet bar.

- Address: 441 Island Dr, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

- Year built :2003

- Sold for $5,350,000 in June 2020

Listing agent Joan McCaughan / McCaughan/Mandiola Team / Coldwell Banker Key Biscayne / Brickell office

Direct (305) 724-7989