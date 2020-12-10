Facebook hit with antitrust suit seeking to split up company by selling Instagram and WhatsApp

A massive lawsuit has been filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia against Facebook, seeking to force the company to sell off Instagram and WhatsApp divisions.

The lawsuit is spearheaded by New York Attorney General Letitia James, and joined by other state attorneys general across 46 states, the territory of Guam and the District of Columbia.

Only South Dakota, South Carolina, Alabama and Georgia declined to join.

According to techcrunch.com, the antitrust lawsuit accuses Facebook of “suppressing its competition through monopolistic business practices.”

The lawsuit alleges that, over the last decade, Facebook illegally acquired potential competitors in a predatory manner in order to dominate the market and seeks to potentially split up the company by forcing Facebook to sell off assets.

In a statement, Facebook responded, saying: “Years after the FTC cleared our acquisitions, the government now wants a do-over with no regard for the impact that precedent would have on the broader business community or the people who choose our products every day,” adding that they are “reviewing the complaints & will have more to say soon.”

The suit seeks to restrain Facebook from pursuing acquisitions in excess of $10 million without advance notice to the plaintiff states.

