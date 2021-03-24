The Florida Senate is poised to pass legislation protecting businesses and medical providers from getting sued in COVID-related lawsuits — perhaps by week’s end.

The House has already passed one version (HB 7) of the legislation, which erected procedural barriers against these cases. Last week, the Senate passed its own version (SB 72), which protects businesses as well as medical providers including hospitals and nursing homes.

That Senate version now is awaiting a floor vote in the House.

Trial lawyers and social justice organizations say the legislation would sacrifice ordinary people who got sick or died because of failure by businesses and the medical industry to protect against COVID infections. But those concerns have done nothing to stop the fast-tracked bill in the Legislature, which opened March 2.

House Speaker Chris Sprowls said, “We think it’s a great product. We’ve worked closely with our Senate partners, both on the business liability bill that we rolled out together, as well as health care liability. We anticipate picking up that bill, passing it, and getting it to the governor’s desk as soon as possible.”

Senate President Wilton Simpson was more demure about the prospects.

“There, obviously, are always ongoing concerns. The House could send it back to us — that’s, you know, their prerogative,” Simpson said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis supports the bill as a way to protect the economic recovery against bad-faith lawsuits.

The legislation protects businesses, individuals, charitable organizations, nonprofits, public or private educational institutions, government entities, and religious institutions.

Potential defendants figure they’re entitled to protection because it wasn’t always clear how to protect patrons, employees, and patients at the height of the crisis, and because of equipment and staff shortages. Critics argue that there have been few COVID-related lawsuits and the ones pending involve egregious behavior.

They point to the case of Geraldo Gutierrez, a 70-year-old Publix employee from Miami who allegedly contracted his fatal case of COVID on the job from an infected coworker after his bosses forbade him to wear a face mask.

Under the legislation, people alleging exposure to COVID must state specifically how it happened; submit a physician affidavit backing their story; and demonstrate the business failed to make a good faith effort to comply with “authoritative or controlling government-issued health standards or guidance.” They’d also have to establish gross negligence, a high standard of proof.

As for health care providers, they’d be protected against claims including failure to diagnose COVID, provision of experimental treatments, delay of unrelated procedures caused by the pandemic, or really any harm caused by lack of protective equipment or staff during the crisis.

Plaintiffs in these cases would not need physician affidavits. Defendants could prevail if they demonstrate by the greater weight of the evidence that substantially followed the best available official safety guidance.

This report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.