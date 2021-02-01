Going solar with Airis helps with a home’s energy independence

As a homeowner in Key Biscayne, you may be asking “Why should I go solar?”

The answer is pretty simple, if you think about it. Wouldn’t you want to reduce current monthly utility bills, and take control of your energy costs by implementing a flat fixed monthly rate?

Wouldn’t you also want to help save the environment by eliminating your carbon footprint? Or become energy independent, for example, during a hurricane?

Perhaps the most important driver for going solar -- one that resonates with homeowners looking to add value to their homes -- is that it’s a smart long-term financial decision.

Homes with solar panels appreciate between 4 and 10 percent more than comparable homes with no solar panels, making every payment on your solar system the equivalent of increasing your home’s equity.

There are also federal government programs available that pay for 22% of your solar investment, making the move to solar a sound investment that pays off right from the onset.

Airis Energy Solutions, with nearly 20 years of experience in the solar industry, is committed to providing a best-in-class consumer experience. All products are ISO 14001 Certified, which means they are environmentally friendly. Airis complies with all applicable federal and state laws, regulations and environmental requirements. And, as part of their service, before converting a home to solar Airis ensures that the home’s biggest energy consumers -- such as A/C or water heater -- are upgraded to the most efficient models available.

Airis can guide your switch to solar and help you take advantage of the benefits solar offers, starting with an immediate reduction to your electric bill.

Every day the sun rises and shines. Airis uses its power to help make our paradise island brighter and more energy efficient. Why not start today?

At Airis, we love this planet too.

For more information about AIRIS USA Energy Solutions, please call (305) 395-4011, email info@airisenergy.us, or visit us online at www.airisenergy.us